₹1.000 INR = KM0.02139 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0219
Low0.02140.0214
Average0.02150.0217
Change-1.28%-1.95%
1 INR to BAM stats

The performance of INR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for INR to BAM was -1.28.

The performance of INR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0214. This means the 90 day average was 0.0217. The change for INR to BAM was -1.95.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 INR0.02139 BAM
5 INR0.10695 BAM
10 INR0.21391 BAM
20 INR0.42781 BAM
50 INR1.06953 BAM
100 INR2.13906 BAM
250 INR5.34765 BAM
300 INR6.41718 BAM
500 INR10.69530 BAM
600 INR12.83436 BAM
1000 INR21.39060 BAM
2000 INR42.78120 BAM
5000 INR106.95300 BAM
10000 INR213.90600 BAM
25000 INR534.76500 BAM
50000 INR1,069.53000 BAM
100000 INR2,139.06000 BAM
1000000 INR21,390.60000 BAM
1000000000 INR21,390,600.00000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indian Rupee
1 BAM46.74950 INR
5 BAM233.74750 INR
10 BAM467.49500 INR
20 BAM934.99000 INR
50 BAM2,337.47500 INR
100 BAM4,674.95000 INR
250 BAM11,687.37500 INR
500 BAM23,374.75000 INR
1000 BAM46,749.50000 INR
2000 BAM93,499.00000 INR
5000 BAM233,747.50000 INR
10000 BAM467,495.00000 INR