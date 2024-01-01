5 Isle of Man pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert IMP to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 imp
3,849 xof

£1.000 IMP = CFA769.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

IMP to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High781.3670781.3670
Low769.8390761.9860
Average777.8637773.4334
Change-0.73%0.61%
1 IMP to XOF stats

The performance of IMP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 781.3670 and a 30 day low of 769.8390. This means the 30 day average was 777.8637. The change for IMP to XOF was -0.73.

The performance of IMP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 781.3670 and a 90 day low of 761.9860. This means the 90 day average was 773.4334. The change for IMP to XOF was 0.61.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to XOF rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 IMP769.83900 XOF
5 IMP3,849.19500 XOF
10 IMP7,698.39000 XOF
20 IMP15,396.78000 XOF
50 IMP38,491.95000 XOF
100 IMP76,983.90000 XOF
250 IMP192,459.75000 XOF
500 IMP384,919.50000 XOF
1000 IMP769,839.00000 XOF
2000 IMP1,539,678.00000 XOF
5000 IMP3,849,195.00000 XOF
10000 IMP7,698,390.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Isle of Man pound
1 XOF0.00130 IMP
5 XOF0.00649 IMP
10 XOF0.01299 IMP
20 XOF0.02598 IMP
50 XOF0.06495 IMP
100 XOF0.12990 IMP
250 XOF0.32474 IMP
500 XOF0.64949 IMP
1000 XOF1.29897 IMP
2000 XOF2.59794 IMP
5000 XOF6.49485 IMP
10000 XOF12.98970 IMP