50 Isle of Man pounds to Saudi riyals

Convert IMP to SAR at the real exchange rate

50 imp
240.30 sar

£1.000 IMP = SR4.806 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.87974.8797
Low4.77534.6858
Average4.83304.7828
Change-0.02%2.03%
1 IMP to SAR stats

The performance of IMP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8797 and a 30 day low of 4.7753. This means the 30 day average was 4.8330. The change for IMP to SAR was -0.02.

The performance of IMP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8797 and a 90 day low of 4.6858. This means the 90 day average was 4.7828. The change for IMP to SAR was 2.03.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Saudi Riyal
1 IMP4.80610 SAR
5 IMP24.03050 SAR
10 IMP48.06100 SAR
20 IMP96.12200 SAR
50 IMP240.30500 SAR
100 IMP480.61000 SAR
250 IMP1,201.52500 SAR
500 IMP2,403.05000 SAR
1000 IMP4,806.10000 SAR
2000 IMP9,612.20000 SAR
5000 IMP24,030.50000 SAR
10000 IMP48,061.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Isle of Man pound
1 SAR0.20807 IMP
5 SAR1.04035 IMP
10 SAR2.08069 IMP
20 SAR4.16138 IMP
50 SAR10.40345 IMP
100 SAR20.80690 IMP
250 SAR52.01725 IMP
500 SAR104.03450 IMP
1000 SAR208.06900 IMP
2000 SAR416.13800 IMP
5000 SAR1,040.34500 IMP
10000 SAR2,080.69000 IMP