100 Isle of Man pounds to Polish zloty

Convert IMP to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 imp
503.65 pln

£1.000 IMP = zł5.036 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.11335.1907
Low5.03364.9663
Average5.07495.0611
Change-0.33%-0.08%
1 IMP to PLN stats

The performance of IMP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1133 and a 30 day low of 5.0336. This means the 30 day average was 5.0749. The change for IMP to PLN was -0.33.

The performance of IMP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1907 and a 90 day low of 4.9663. This means the 90 day average was 5.0611. The change for IMP to PLN was -0.08.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Polish Zloty
1 IMP5.03646 PLN
5 IMP25.18230 PLN
10 IMP50.36460 PLN
20 IMP100.72920 PLN
50 IMP251.82300 PLN
100 IMP503.64600 PLN
250 IMP1,259.11500 PLN
500 IMP2,518.23000 PLN
1000 IMP5,036.46000 PLN
2000 IMP10,072.92000 PLN
5000 IMP25,182.30000 PLN
10000 IMP50,364.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Isle of Man pound
1 PLN0.19855 IMP
5 PLN0.99276 IMP
10 PLN1.98552 IMP
20 PLN3.97104 IMP
50 PLN9.92760 IMP
100 PLN19.85520 IMP
250 PLN49.63800 IMP
500 PLN99.27600 IMP
1000 PLN198.55200 IMP
2000 PLN397.10400 IMP
5000 PLN992.76000 IMP
10000 PLN1,985.52000 IMP