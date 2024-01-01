100 Isle of Man pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert IMP to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 imp
35,713.10 pkr

£1.000 IMP = ₨357.1 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High362.2490362.2490
Low354.9140347.9630
Average358.8749355.2551
Change0.35%2.20%
1 IMP to PKR stats

The performance of IMP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 362.2490 and a 30 day low of 354.9140. This means the 30 day average was 358.8749. The change for IMP to PKR was 0.35.

The performance of IMP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 362.2490 and a 90 day low of 347.9630. This means the 90 day average was 355.2551. The change for IMP to PKR was 2.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 IMP357.13100 PKR
5 IMP1,785.65500 PKR
10 IMP3,571.31000 PKR
20 IMP7,142.62000 PKR
50 IMP17,856.55000 PKR
100 IMP35,713.10000 PKR
250 IMP89,282.75000 PKR
500 IMP178,565.50000 PKR
1000 IMP357,131.00000 PKR
2000 IMP714,262.00000 PKR
5000 IMP1,785,655.00000 PKR
10000 IMP3,571,310.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 PKR0.00280 IMP
5 PKR0.01400 IMP
10 PKR0.02800 IMP
20 PKR0.05600 IMP
50 PKR0.14000 IMP
100 PKR0.28001 IMP
250 PKR0.70002 IMP
500 PKR1.40005 IMP
1000 PKR2.80009 IMP
2000 PKR5.60018 IMP
5000 PKR14.00045 IMP
10000 PKR28.00090 IMP