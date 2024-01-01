20 Isle of Man pounds to Omani rials

Convert IMP to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 imp
9.860 omr

£1.000 IMP = ر.ع.0.4930 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50090.5009
Low0.48990.4809
Average0.49590.4907
Change0.38%2.13%
1 IMP to OMR stats

The performance of IMP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5009 and a 30 day low of 0.4899. This means the 30 day average was 0.4959. The change for IMP to OMR was 0.38.

The performance of IMP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5009 and a 90 day low of 0.4809. This means the 90 day average was 0.4907. The change for IMP to OMR was 2.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Omani Rial
1 IMP0.49299 OMR
5 IMP2.46493 OMR
10 IMP4.92986 OMR
20 IMP9.85972 OMR
50 IMP24.64930 OMR
100 IMP49.29860 OMR
250 IMP123.24650 OMR
500 IMP246.49300 OMR
1000 IMP492.98600 OMR
2000 IMP985.97200 OMR
5000 IMP2,464.93000 OMR
10000 IMP4,929.86000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Isle of Man pound
1 OMR2.02845 IMP
5 OMR10.14225 IMP
10 OMR20.28450 IMP
20 OMR40.56900 IMP
50 OMR101.42250 IMP
100 OMR202.84500 IMP
250 OMR507.11250 IMP
500 OMR1,014.22500 IMP
1000 OMR2,028.45000 IMP
2000 OMR4,056.90000 IMP
5000 OMR10,142.25000 IMP
10000 OMR20,284.50000 IMP