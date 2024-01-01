10 Isle of Man pounds to Japanese yen

Convert IMP to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 imp
1,876 jpy

£1.000 IMP = ¥187.6 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High207.7060207.7060
Low187.6320187.6320
Average201.6129200.2302
Change-8.85%-2.60%
1 IMP to JPY stats

The performance of IMP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 207.7060 and a 30 day low of 187.6320. This means the 30 day average was 201.6129. The change for IMP to JPY was -8.85.

The performance of IMP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 207.7060 and a 90 day low of 187.6320. This means the 90 day average was 200.2302. The change for IMP to JPY was -2.60.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Japanese Yen
1 IMP187.63200 JPY
5 IMP938.16000 JPY
10 IMP1,876.32000 JPY
20 IMP3,752.64000 JPY
50 IMP9,381.60000 JPY
100 IMP18,763.20000 JPY
250 IMP46,908.00000 JPY
500 IMP93,816.00000 JPY
1000 IMP187,632.00000 JPY
2000 IMP375,264.00000 JPY
5000 IMP938,160.00000 JPY
10000 IMP1,876,320.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Isle of Man pound
100 JPY0.53296 IMP
1000 JPY5.32959 IMP
1500 JPY7.99439 IMP
2000 JPY10.65918 IMP
3000 JPY15.98877 IMP
5000 JPY26.64795 IMP
5400 JPY28.77979 IMP
10000 JPY53.29590 IMP
15000 JPY79.94385 IMP
20000 JPY106.59180 IMP
25000 JPY133.23975 IMP
30000 JPY159.88770 IMP