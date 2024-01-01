2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Jordanian dinars

Convert IMP to JOD at the real exchange rate

2,000 imp
1,815.108 jod

£1.000 IMP = JD0.9076 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92200.9220
Low0.90200.8855
Average0.91300.9036
Change0.37%2.15%
View full history

1 IMP to JOD stats

The performance of IMP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9220 and a 30 day low of 0.9020. This means the 30 day average was 0.9130. The change for IMP to JOD was 0.37.

The performance of IMP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9220 and a 90 day low of 0.8855. This means the 90 day average was 0.9036. The change for IMP to JOD was 2.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 IMP0.90755 JOD
5 IMP4.53777 JOD
10 IMP9.07554 JOD
20 IMP18.15108 JOD
50 IMP45.37770 JOD
100 IMP90.75540 JOD
250 IMP226.88850 JOD
500 IMP453.77700 JOD
1000 IMP907.55400 JOD
2000 IMP1,815.10800 JOD
5000 IMP4,537.77000 JOD
10000 IMP9,075.54000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 JOD1.10186 IMP
5 JOD5.50930 IMP
10 JOD11.01860 IMP
20 JOD22.03720 IMP
50 JOD55.09300 IMP
100 JOD110.18600 IMP
250 JOD275.46500 IMP
500 JOD550.93000 IMP
1000 JOD1,101.86000 IMP
2000 JOD2,203.72000 IMP
5000 JOD5,509.30000 IMP
10000 JOD11,018.60000 IMP