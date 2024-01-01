Isle of Man pounds to Jamaican dollars today

Convert IMP to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
199,917 jmd

£1.000 IMP = J$199.9 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High203.3070203.3070
Low198.7190195.1900
Average201.2562198.7603
Change0.60%2.42%
1 IMP to JMD stats

The performance of IMP to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 203.3070 and a 30 day low of 198.7190. This means the 30 day average was 201.2562. The change for IMP to JMD was 0.60.

The performance of IMP to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 203.3070 and a 90 day low of 195.1900. This means the 90 day average was 198.7603. The change for IMP to JMD was 2.42.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 IMP199.91700 JMD
5 IMP999.58500 JMD
10 IMP1,999.17000 JMD
20 IMP3,998.34000 JMD
50 IMP9,995.85000 JMD
100 IMP19,991.70000 JMD
250 IMP49,979.25000 JMD
500 IMP99,958.50000 JMD
1000 IMP199,917.00000 JMD
2000 IMP399,834.00000 JMD
5000 IMP999,585.00000 JMD
10000 IMP1,999,170.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 JMD0.00500 IMP
5 JMD0.02501 IMP
10 JMD0.05002 IMP
20 JMD0.10004 IMP
50 JMD0.25010 IMP
100 JMD0.50021 IMP
250 JMD1.25052 IMP
500 JMD2.50104 IMP
1000 JMD5.00208 IMP
2000 JMD10.00416 IMP
5000 JMD25.01040 IMP
10000 JMD50.02080 IMP