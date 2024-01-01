250 Isle of Man pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert IMP to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 imp
44,153.25 isk

£1.000 IMP = kr176.6 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High178.0270178.0270
Low176.1600174.6100
Average177.3518176.3524
Change0.26%0.84%
View full history

1 IMP to ISK stats

The performance of IMP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 178.0270 and a 30 day low of 176.1600. This means the 30 day average was 177.3518. The change for IMP to ISK was 0.26.

The performance of IMP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 178.0270 and a 90 day low of 174.6100. This means the 90 day average was 176.3524. The change for IMP to ISK was 0.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Icelandic Króna
1 IMP176.61300 ISK
5 IMP883.06500 ISK
10 IMP1,766.13000 ISK
20 IMP3,532.26000 ISK
50 IMP8,830.65000 ISK
100 IMP17,661.30000 ISK
250 IMP44,153.25000 ISK
500 IMP88,306.50000 ISK
1000 IMP176,613.00000 ISK
2000 IMP353,226.00000 ISK
5000 IMP883,065.00000 ISK
10000 IMP1,766,130.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Isle of Man pound
1 ISK0.00566 IMP
5 ISK0.02831 IMP
10 ISK0.05662 IMP
20 ISK0.11324 IMP
50 ISK0.28311 IMP
100 ISK0.56621 IMP
250 ISK1.41553 IMP
500 ISK2.83105 IMP
1000 ISK5.66210 IMP
2000 ISK11.32420 IMP
5000 ISK28.31050 IMP
10000 ISK56.62100 IMP