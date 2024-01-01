500 Isle of Man pounds to British pounds sterling

500 imp
500 gbp

£1.000 IMP = £1.000 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00001.0000
Low1.00000.9999
Average1.00001.0000
Change0.00%0.00%
1 IMP to GBP stats

The performance of IMP to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0000 and a 30 day low of 1.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for IMP to GBP was 0.00.

The performance of IMP to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.9999. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for IMP to GBP was 0.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / British Pound Sterling
1 IMP1.00000 GBP
5 IMP5.00000 GBP
10 IMP10.00000 GBP
20 IMP20.00000 GBP
50 IMP50.00000 GBP
100 IMP100.00000 GBP
250 IMP250.00000 GBP
500 IMP500.00000 GBP
1000 IMP1,000.00000 GBP
2000 IMP2,000.00000 GBP
5000 IMP5,000.00000 GBP
10000 IMP10,000.00000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Isle of Man pound
1 GBP1.00000 IMP
5 GBP5.00000 IMP
10 GBP10.00000 IMP
20 GBP20.00000 IMP
50 GBP50.00000 IMP
100 GBP100.00000 IMP
250 GBP250.00000 IMP
500 GBP500.00000 IMP
1000 GBP1,000.00000 IMP
2000 GBP2,000.00000 IMP
5000 GBP5,000.00000 IMP
10000 GBP10,000.00000 IMP