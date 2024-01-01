1 Isle of Man pound to Colombian pesos

Convert IMP to COP at the real exchange rate

1 imp
5,298.55 cop

£1.000 IMP = $5,299 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,298.55005,298.5500
Low5,085.27004,836.5100
Average5,186.05475,088.5670
Change1.50%8.03%
1 IMP to COP stats

The performance of IMP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,298.5500 and a 30 day low of 5,085.2700. This means the 30 day average was 5,186.0547. The change for IMP to COP was 1.50.

The performance of IMP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,298.5500 and a 90 day low of 4,836.5100. This means the 90 day average was 5,088.5670. The change for IMP to COP was 8.03.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Colombian Peso
1 IMP5,298.55000 COP
5 IMP26,492.75000 COP
10 IMP52,985.50000 COP
20 IMP105,971.00000 COP
50 IMP264,927.50000 COP
100 IMP529,855.00000 COP
250 IMP1,324,637.50000 COP
500 IMP2,649,275.00000 COP
1000 IMP5,298,550.00000 COP
2000 IMP10,597,100.00000 COP
5000 IMP26,492,750.00000 COP
10000 IMP52,985,500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 COP0.00019 IMP
5 COP0.00094 IMP
10 COP0.00189 IMP
20 COP0.00377 IMP
50 COP0.00944 IMP
100 COP0.01887 IMP
250 COP0.04718 IMP
500 COP0.09437 IMP
1000 COP0.18873 IMP
2000 COP0.37746 IMP
5000 COP0.94366 IMP
10000 COP1.88731 IMP