250 Isle of Man pounds to Chilean pesos

Convert IMP to CLP at the real exchange rate

250 imp
304,460 clp

£1.000 IMP = $1,218 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,230.11001,230.1100
Low1,171.13001,129.2800
Average1,206.36831,181.7441
Change2.14%3.39%
View full history

1 IMP to CLP stats

The performance of IMP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,230.1100 and a 30 day low of 1,171.1300. This means the 30 day average was 1,206.3683. The change for IMP to CLP was 2.14.

The performance of IMP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,230.1100 and a 90 day low of 1,129.2800. This means the 90 day average was 1,181.7441. The change for IMP to CLP was 3.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Chilean Peso
1 IMP1,217.84000 CLP
5 IMP6,089.20000 CLP
10 IMP12,178.40000 CLP
20 IMP24,356.80000 CLP
50 IMP60,892.00000 CLP
100 IMP121,784.00000 CLP
250 IMP304,460.00000 CLP
500 IMP608,920.00000 CLP
1000 IMP1,217,840.00000 CLP
2000 IMP2,435,680.00000 CLP
5000 IMP6,089,200.00000 CLP
10000 IMP12,178,400.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 CLP0.00082 IMP
5 CLP0.00411 IMP
10 CLP0.00821 IMP
20 CLP0.01642 IMP
50 CLP0.04106 IMP
100 CLP0.08211 IMP
250 CLP0.20528 IMP
500 CLP0.41056 IMP
1000 CLP0.82113 IMP
2000 CLP1.64225 IMP
5000 CLP4.10563 IMP
10000 CLP8.21127 IMP