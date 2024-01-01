10 Isle of Man pounds to Belarusian rubles
Convert IMP to BYN at the real exchange rate
|1 IMP to BYN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.2539
|4.2539
|Low
|4.1620
|4.0854
|Average
|4.2130
|4.1683
|Change
|0.40%
|2.09%
1 IMP to BYN stats
The performance of IMP to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2539 and a 30 day low of 4.1620. This means the 30 day average was 4.2130. The change for IMP to BYN was 0.40.
The performance of IMP to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2539 and a 90 day low of 4.0854. This means the 90 day average was 4.1683. The change for IMP to BYN was 2.09.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Belarusian Ruble
|1 IMP
|4.18769 BYN
|5 IMP
|20.93845 BYN
|10 IMP
|41.87690 BYN
|20 IMP
|83.75380 BYN
|50 IMP
|209.38450 BYN
|100 IMP
|418.76900 BYN
|250 IMP
|1,046.92250 BYN
|500 IMP
|2,093.84500 BYN
|1000 IMP
|4,187.69000 BYN
|2000 IMP
|8,375.38000 BYN
|5000 IMP
|20,938.45000 BYN
|10000 IMP
|41,876.90000 BYN