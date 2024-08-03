1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to South African rand

Convert ILS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
4,803.64 zar

₪1.000 ILS = R4.804 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.07445.0946
Low4.80364.7830
Average4.95854.9539
Change-1.77%-3.78%
1 ILS to ZAR stats

The performance of ILS to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0744 and a 30 day low of 4.8036. This means the 30 day average was 4.9585. The change for ILS to ZAR was -1.77.

The performance of ILS to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0946 and a 90 day low of 4.7830. This means the 90 day average was 4.9539. The change for ILS to ZAR was -3.78.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South African Rand
1 ILS4.80364 ZAR
5 ILS24.01820 ZAR
10 ILS48.03640 ZAR
20 ILS96.07280 ZAR
50 ILS240.18200 ZAR
100 ILS480.36400 ZAR
250 ILS1,200.91000 ZAR
500 ILS2,401.82000 ZAR
1000 ILS4,803.64000 ZAR
2000 ILS9,607.28000 ZAR
5000 ILS24,018.20000 ZAR
10000 ILS48,036.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZAR0.20818 ILS
5 ZAR1.04088 ILS
10 ZAR2.08175 ILS
20 ZAR4.16350 ILS
50 ZAR10.40875 ILS
100 ZAR20.81750 ILS
250 ZAR52.04375 ILS
500 ZAR104.08750 ILS
1000 ZAR208.17500 ILS
2000 ZAR416.35000 ILS
5000 ZAR1,040.87500 ILS
10000 ZAR2,081.75000 ILS