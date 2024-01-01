250 Israeli new sheqels to East Caribbean dollars

Convert ILS to XCD at the real exchange rate

250 ils
177.33 xcd

₪1.000 ILS = $0.7093 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75070.7507
Low0.70930.7093
Average0.73520.7294
Change-1.87%-2.41%
View full history

1 ILS to XCD stats

The performance of ILS to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7507 and a 30 day low of 0.7093. This means the 30 day average was 0.7352. The change for ILS to XCD was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7507 and a 90 day low of 0.7093. This means the 90 day average was 0.7294. The change for ILS to XCD was -2.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / East Caribbean Dollar
1 ILS0.70930 XCD
5 ILS3.54652 XCD
10 ILS7.09304 XCD
20 ILS14.18608 XCD
50 ILS35.46520 XCD
100 ILS70.93040 XCD
250 ILS177.32600 XCD
500 ILS354.65200 XCD
1000 ILS709.30400 XCD
2000 ILS1,418.60800 XCD
5000 ILS3,546.52000 XCD
10000 ILS7,093.04000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XCD1.40983 ILS
5 XCD7.04915 ILS
10 XCD14.09830 ILS
20 XCD28.19660 ILS
50 XCD70.49150 ILS
100 XCD140.98300 ILS
250 XCD352.45750 ILS
500 XCD704.91500 ILS
1000 XCD1,409.83000 ILS
2000 XCD2,819.66000 ILS
5000 XCD7,049.15000 ILS
10000 XCD14,098.30000 ILS