1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Thai bahts

Convert ILS to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
9,278.74 thb

₪1.000 ILS = ฿9.279 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

ILS to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.039110.0391
Low9.27879.2787
Average9.83869.8571
Change-5.40%-6.30%
1 ILS to THB stats

The performance of ILS to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0391 and a 30 day low of 9.2787. This means the 30 day average was 9.8386. The change for ILS to THB was -5.40.

The performance of ILS to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0391 and a 90 day low of 9.2787. This means the 90 day average was 9.8571. The change for ILS to THB was -6.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Thai Baht
1 ILS9.27874 THB
5 ILS46.39370 THB
10 ILS92.78740 THB
20 ILS185.57480 THB
50 ILS463.93700 THB
100 ILS927.87400 THB
250 ILS2,319.68500 THB
500 ILS4,639.37000 THB
1000 ILS9,278.74000 THB
2000 ILS18,557.48000 THB
5000 ILS46,393.70000 THB
10000 ILS92,787.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Israeli New Sheqel
1 THB0.10777 ILS
5 THB0.53886 ILS
10 THB1.07773 ILS
20 THB2.15546 ILS
50 THB5.38865 ILS
100 THB10.77730 ILS
250 THB26.94325 ILS
500 THB53.88650 ILS
1000 THB107.77300 ILS
2000 THB215.54600 ILS
5000 THB538.86500 ILS
10000 THB1,077.73000 ILS