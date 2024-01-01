10 Israeli new sheqels to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert ILS to SZL at the real exchange rate

10 ils
48.04 szl

₪1.000 ILS = L4.804 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.07445.0946
Low4.80404.7830
Average4.95854.9540
Change-1.76%-3.77%
1 ILS to SZL stats

The performance of ILS to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0744 and a 30 day low of 4.8040. This means the 30 day average was 4.9585. The change for ILS to SZL was -1.76.

The performance of ILS to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0946 and a 90 day low of 4.7830. This means the 90 day average was 4.9540. The change for ILS to SZL was -3.77.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ILS4.80401 SZL
5 ILS24.02005 SZL
10 ILS48.04010 SZL
20 ILS96.08020 SZL
50 ILS240.20050 SZL
100 ILS480.40100 SZL
250 ILS1,201.00250 SZL
500 ILS2,402.00500 SZL
1000 ILS4,804.01000 SZL
2000 ILS9,608.02000 SZL
5000 ILS24,020.05000 SZL
10000 ILS48,040.10000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SZL0.20816 ILS
5 SZL1.04080 ILS
10 SZL2.08159 ILS
20 SZL4.16318 ILS
50 SZL10.40795 ILS
100 SZL20.81590 ILS
250 SZL52.03975 ILS
500 SZL104.07950 ILS
1000 SZL208.15900 ILS
2000 SZL416.31800 ILS
5000 SZL1,040.79500 ILS
10000 SZL2,081.59000 ILS