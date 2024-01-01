100 Israeli new sheqels to Serbian dinars

Convert ILS to RSD at the real exchange rate

100 ils
2,817.04 rsd

₪1.000 ILS = РСД28.17 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.870229.8702
Low28.170428.1704
Average29.350829.2551
Change-2.83%-3.83%
1 ILS to RSD stats

The performance of ILS to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.8702 and a 30 day low of 28.1704. This means the 30 day average was 29.3508. The change for ILS to RSD was -2.83.

The performance of ILS to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.8702 and a 90 day low of 28.1704. This means the 90 day average was 29.2551. The change for ILS to RSD was -3.83.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Serbian Dinar
1 ILS28.17040 RSD
5 ILS140.85200 RSD
10 ILS281.70400 RSD
20 ILS563.40800 RSD
50 ILS1,408.52000 RSD
100 ILS2,817.04000 RSD
250 ILS7,042.60000 RSD
500 ILS14,085.20000 RSD
1000 ILS28,170.40000 RSD
2000 ILS56,340.80000 RSD
5000 ILS140,852.00000 RSD
10000 ILS281,704.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RSD0.03550 ILS
5 RSD0.17749 ILS
10 RSD0.35498 ILS
20 RSD0.70997 ILS
50 RSD1.77492 ILS
100 RSD3.54983 ILS
250 RSD8.87458 ILS
500 RSD17.74915 ILS
1000 RSD35.49830 ILS
2000 RSD70.99660 ILS
5000 RSD177.49150 ILS
10000 RSD354.98300 ILS