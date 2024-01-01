2,000 Israeli new sheqels to Qatari rials

Convert ILS to QAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 ils
1,916.01 qar

₪1.000 ILS = QR0.9580 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ILS to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01391.0139
Low0.95800.9580
Average0.99300.9850
Change-1.86%-2.40%
1 ILS to QAR stats

The performance of ILS to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0139 and a 30 day low of 0.9580. This means the 30 day average was 0.9930. The change for ILS to QAR was -1.86.

The performance of ILS to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0139 and a 90 day low of 0.9580. This means the 90 day average was 0.9850. The change for ILS to QAR was -2.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Qatari Rial
1 ILS0.95801 QAR
5 ILS4.79004 QAR
10 ILS9.58007 QAR
20 ILS19.16014 QAR
50 ILS47.90035 QAR
100 ILS95.80070 QAR
250 ILS239.50175 QAR
500 ILS479.00350 QAR
1000 ILS958.00700 QAR
2000 ILS1,916.01400 QAR
5000 ILS4,790.03500 QAR
10000 ILS9,580.07000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Israeli New Sheqel
1 QAR1.04383 ILS
5 QAR5.21915 ILS
10 QAR10.43830 ILS
20 QAR20.87660 ILS
50 QAR52.19150 ILS
100 QAR104.38300 ILS
250 QAR260.95750 ILS
500 QAR521.91500 ILS
1000 QAR1,043.83000 ILS
2000 QAR2,087.66000 ILS
5000 QAR5,219.15000 ILS
10000 QAR10,438.30000 ILS