2000 Qatari rials to Israeli new sheqels

Convert QAR to ILS at the real exchange rate

2,000 qar
1,995.20 ils

1.00000 QAR = 0.99760 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
How to convert Qatari rials to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Israeli New Sheqel
1 QAR0.99760 ILS
5 QAR4.98799 ILS
10 QAR9.97599 ILS
20 QAR19.95198 ILS
50 QAR49.87995 ILS
100 QAR99.75990 ILS
250 QAR249.39975 ILS
500 QAR498.79950 ILS
1000 QAR997.59900 ILS
2000 QAR1995.19800 ILS
5000 QAR4987.99500 ILS
10000 QAR9975.99000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Qatari Rial
1 ILS1.00241 QAR
5 ILS5.01205 QAR
10 ILS10.02410 QAR
20 ILS20.04820 QAR
50 ILS50.12050 QAR
100 ILS100.24100 QAR
250 ILS250.60250 QAR
500 ILS501.20500 QAR
1000 ILS1002.41000 QAR
2000 ILS2004.82000 QAR
5000 ILS5012.05000 QAR
10000 ILS10024.10000 QAR