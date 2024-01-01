10 Israeli new sheqels to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert ILS to PYG at the real exchange rate

10 ils
19,910 pyg

₪1.000 ILS = ₲1,991 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,096.03002,096.0300
Low1,990.99001,990.9900
Average2,057.77232,034.8029
Change-1.32%-1.01%
View full history

1 ILS to PYG stats

The performance of ILS to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,096.0300 and a 30 day low of 1,990.9900. This means the 30 day average was 2,057.7723. The change for ILS to PYG was -1.32.

The performance of ILS to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,096.0300 and a 90 day low of 1,990.9900. This means the 90 day average was 2,034.8029. The change for ILS to PYG was -1.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Paraguayan Guarani
1 ILS1,990.99000 PYG
5 ILS9,954.95000 PYG
10 ILS19,909.90000 PYG
20 ILS39,819.80000 PYG
50 ILS99,549.50000 PYG
100 ILS199,099.00000 PYG
250 ILS497,747.50000 PYG
500 ILS995,495.00000 PYG
1000 ILS1,990,990.00000 PYG
2000 ILS3,981,980.00000 PYG
5000 ILS9,954,950.00000 PYG
10000 ILS19,909,900.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PYG0.00050 ILS
5 PYG0.00251 ILS
10 PYG0.00502 ILS
20 PYG0.01005 ILS
50 PYG0.02511 ILS
100 PYG0.05023 ILS
250 PYG0.12557 ILS
500 PYG0.25113 ILS
1000 PYG0.50226 ILS
2000 PYG1.00453 ILS
5000 PYG2.51131 ILS
10000 PYG5.02263 ILS