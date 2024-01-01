20 Paraguayan guaranis to Israeli new sheqels

Convert PYG to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 pyg
0.01 ils

1.00000 PYG = 0.00050 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PYG0.00050 ILS
5 PYG0.00249 ILS
10 PYG0.00498 ILS
20 PYG0.00995 ILS
50 PYG0.02488 ILS
100 PYG0.04975 ILS
250 PYG0.12438 ILS
500 PYG0.24876 ILS
1000 PYG0.49751 ILS
2000 PYG0.99502 ILS
5000 PYG2.48755 ILS
10000 PYG4.97511 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Paraguayan Guarani
1 ILS2010.01000 PYG
5 ILS10050.05000 PYG
10 ILS20100.10000 PYG
20 ILS40200.20000 PYG
50 ILS100500.50000 PYG
100 ILS201001.00000 PYG
250 ILS502502.50000 PYG
500 ILS1005005.00000 PYG
1000 ILS2010010.00000 PYG
2000 ILS4020020.00000 PYG
5000 ILS10050050.00000 PYG
10000 ILS20100100.00000 PYG