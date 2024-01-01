5 Israeli new sheqels to Liberian dollars

Convert ILS to LRD at the real exchange rate

5 ils
256.65 lrd

₪1.000 ILS = L$51.33 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.171854.1718
Low51.330551.3305
Average53.080152.4532
Change-1.37%-1.34%
View full history

1 ILS to LRD stats

The performance of ILS to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.1718 and a 30 day low of 51.3305. This means the 30 day average was 53.0801. The change for ILS to LRD was -1.37.

The performance of ILS to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.1718 and a 90 day low of 51.3305. This means the 90 day average was 52.4532. The change for ILS to LRD was -1.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Liberian Dollar
1 ILS51.33050 LRD
5 ILS256.65250 LRD
10 ILS513.30500 LRD
20 ILS1,026.61000 LRD
50 ILS2,566.52500 LRD
100 ILS5,133.05000 LRD
250 ILS12,832.62500 LRD
500 ILS25,665.25000 LRD
1000 ILS51,330.50000 LRD
2000 ILS102,661.00000 LRD
5000 ILS256,652.50000 LRD
10000 ILS513,305.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LRD0.01948 ILS
5 LRD0.09741 ILS
10 LRD0.19482 ILS
20 LRD0.38963 ILS
50 LRD0.97408 ILS
100 LRD1.94816 ILS
250 LRD4.87040 ILS
500 LRD9.74080 ILS
1000 LRD19.48160 ILS
2000 LRD38.96320 ILS
5000 LRD97.40800 ILS
10000 LRD194.81600 ILS