10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to British pounds sterling

Convert IDR to GBP at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = £0.00004984 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
IDR to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 IDR to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change0.27%1.83%
1 IDR to GBP stats

The performance of IDR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for IDR to GBP was 0.27.

The performance of IDR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for IDR to GBP was 1.83.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / British Pound Sterling
1 IDR0.00005 GBP
5 IDR0.00025 GBP
10 IDR0.00050 GBP
20 IDR0.00100 GBP
50 IDR0.00249 GBP
100 IDR0.00498 GBP
250 IDR0.01246 GBP
500 IDR0.02492 GBP
1000 IDR0.04984 GBP
2000 IDR0.09968 GBP
5000 IDR0.24921 GBP
10000 IDR0.49841 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GBP20,063.70000 IDR
5 GBP100,318.50000 IDR
10 GBP200,637.00000 IDR
20 GBP401,274.00000 IDR
50 GBP1,003,185.00000 IDR
100 GBP2,006,370.00000 IDR
250 GBP5,015,925.00000 IDR
500 GBP10,031,850.00000 IDR
1000 GBP20,063,700.00000 IDR
2000 GBP40,127,400.00000 IDR
5000 GBP100,318,500.00000 IDR
10000 GBP200,637,000.00000 IDR