15,000 Hungarian forints to Zambian kwacha

Convert HUF to ZMW at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ZK0.07137 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 HUF to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07240.0755
Low0.07050.0705
Average0.07130.0728
Change-0.97%-3.26%
View full history

1 HUF to ZMW stats

The performance of HUF to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0724 and a 30 day low of 0.0705. This means the 30 day average was 0.0713. The change for HUF to ZMW was -0.97.

The performance of HUF to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0755 and a 90 day low of 0.0705. This means the 90 day average was 0.0728. The change for HUF to ZMW was -3.26.

Track market ratesView HUF to ZMW chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.3991.34418.10584.3861.539
1 EUR1.05310.8331.4731.41519.06188.8421.621
1 GBP1.2641.20111.7691.69922.893106.7021.947
1 CAD0.7150.6790.56510.9612.93960.3081.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / ZMW
2000 HUF142.73520 ZMW
5000 HUF356.83800 ZMW
10000 HUF713.67600 ZMW
15000 HUF1,070.51400 ZMW
20000 HUF1,427.35200 ZMW
30000 HUF2,141.02800 ZMW
40000 HUF2,854.70400 ZMW
50000 HUF3,568.38000 ZMW
60000 HUF4,282.05600 ZMW
100000 HUF7,136.76000 ZMW
150000 HUF10,705.14000 ZMW
200000 HUF14,273.52000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Hungarian Forint
1 ZMW14.01200 HUF
5 ZMW70.06000 HUF
10 ZMW140.12000 HUF
20 ZMW280.24000 HUF
50 ZMW700.60000 HUF
100 ZMW1,401.20000 HUF
250 ZMW3,503.00000 HUF
500 ZMW7,006.00000 HUF
1000 ZMW14,012.00000 HUF
2000 ZMW28,024.00000 HUF
5000 ZMW70,060.00000 HUF
10000 ZMW140,120.00000 HUF