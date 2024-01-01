5,000 Hungarian forints to Maldivian rufiyaas
Convert HUF to MVR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to MVR conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.03909 MVR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to MVR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0416
|0.0438
|Low
|0.0391
|0.0391
|Average
|0.0405
|0.0420
|Change
|-5.87%
|-9.01%
|View full history
1 HUF to MVR stats
The performance of HUF to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0416 and a 30 day low of 0.0391. This means the 30 day average was 0.0405. The change for HUF to MVR was -5.87.
The performance of HUF to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0438 and a 90 day low of 0.0391. This means the 90 day average was 0.0420. The change for HUF to MVR was -9.01.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Maldivian rufiyaas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|2000 HUF
|78.18440 MVR
|5000 HUF
|195.46100 MVR
|10000 HUF
|390.92200 MVR
|15000 HUF
|586.38300 MVR
|20000 HUF
|781.84400 MVR
|30000 HUF
|1,172.76600 MVR
|40000 HUF
|1,563.68800 MVR
|50000 HUF
|1,954.61000 MVR
|60000 HUF
|2,345.53200 MVR
|100000 HUF
|3,909.22000 MVR
|150000 HUF
|5,863.83000 MVR
|200000 HUF
|7,818.44000 MVR
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hungarian Forint
|1 MVR
|25.58060 HUF
|5 MVR
|127.90300 HUF
|10 MVR
|255.80600 HUF
|20 MVR
|511.61200 HUF
|50 MVR
|1,279.03000 HUF
|100 MVR
|2,558.06000 HUF
|250 MVR
|6,395.15000 HUF
|500 MVR
|12,790.30000 HUF
|1000 MVR
|25,580.60000 HUF
|2000 MVR
|51,161.20000 HUF
|5000 MVR
|127,903.00000 HUF
|10000 MVR
|255,806.00000 HUF