2,000 Hungarian forints to South Korean wons

Convert HUF to KRW at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₩3.593 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 HUF to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.71653.7855
Low3.59273.5927
Average3.66683.7080
Change-3.20%-5.09%
View full history

1 HUF to KRW stats

The performance of HUF to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7165 and a 30 day low of 3.5927. This means the 30 day average was 3.6668. The change for HUF to KRW was -3.20.

The performance of HUF to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7855 and a 90 day low of 3.5927. This means the 90 day average was 3.7080. The change for HUF to KRW was -5.09.

Track market ratesView HUF to KRW chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.4011.34418.11384.3861.54
1 EUR1.05310.8321.4751.41419.06988.8381.621
1 GBP1.2661.20211.7731.70122.926106.8081.949
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.95912.93260.2481.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / South Korean Won
2000 HUF7,185.40000 KRW
5000 HUF17,963.50000 KRW
10000 HUF35,927.00000 KRW
15000 HUF53,890.50000 KRW
20000 HUF71,854.00000 KRW
30000 HUF107,781.00000 KRW
40000 HUF143,708.00000 KRW
50000 HUF179,635.00000 KRW
60000 HUF215,562.00000 KRW
100000 HUF359,270.00000 KRW
150000 HUF538,905.00000 KRW
200000 HUF718,540.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hungarian Forint
1 KRW0.27834 HUF
5 KRW1.39171 HUF
10 KRW2.78342 HUF
20 KRW5.56684 HUF
50 KRW13.91710 HUF
100 KRW27.83420 HUF
250 KRW69.58550 HUF
500 KRW139.17100 HUF
1000 KRW278.34200 HUF
2000 KRW556.68400 HUF
5000 KRW1,391.71000 HUF
10000 KRW2,783.42000 HUF
20000 KRW5,566.84000 HUF
30000 KRW8,350.26000 HUF
40000 KRW11,133.68000 HUF
50000 KRW13,917.10000 HUF