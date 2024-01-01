5,000 Hungarian forints to Egyptian pounds

Convert HUF to EGP at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = E£0.1277 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
HUF to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 HUF to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13150.1387
Low0.12710.1271
Average0.12960.1334
Change-2.65%-7.35%
1 HUF to EGP stats

The performance of HUF to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1315 and a 30 day low of 0.1271. This means the 30 day average was 0.1296. The change for HUF to EGP was -2.65.

The performance of HUF to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1387 and a 90 day low of 0.1271. This means the 90 day average was 0.1334. The change for HUF to EGP was -7.35.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.41.34418.14484.3861.541
1 EUR1.05310.8331.4741.41519.10488.851.622
1 GBP1.2651.20111.771.722.945106.7111.949
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56510.9612.96160.2781.101

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Egyptian Pound
2000 HUF255.49800 EGP
5000 HUF638.74500 EGP
10000 HUF1,277.49000 EGP
15000 HUF1,916.23500 EGP
20000 HUF2,554.98000 EGP
30000 HUF3,832.47000 EGP
40000 HUF5,109.96000 EGP
50000 HUF6,387.45000 EGP
60000 HUF7,664.94000 EGP
100000 HUF12,774.90000 EGP
150000 HUF19,162.35000 EGP
200000 HUF25,549.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hungarian Forint
1 EGP7.82787 HUF
5 EGP39.13935 HUF
10 EGP78.27870 HUF
20 EGP156.55740 HUF
50 EGP391.39350 HUF
100 EGP782.78700 HUF
250 EGP1,956.96750 HUF
500 EGP3,913.93500 HUF
1000 EGP7,827.87000 HUF
2000 EGP15,655.74000 HUF
5000 EGP39,139.35000 HUF
10000 EGP78,278.70000 HUF