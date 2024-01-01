5,000 Haitian gourdes to Mexican pesos

Convert HTG to MXN at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = Mex$0.1542 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
HTG to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 HTG to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15720.1572
Low0.15100.1454
Average0.15370.1504
Change1.37%3.91%
1 HTG to MXN stats

The performance of HTG to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1572 and a 30 day low of 0.1510. This means the 30 day average was 0.1537. The change for HTG to MXN was 1.37.

The performance of HTG to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1572 and a 90 day low of 0.1454. This means the 90 day average was 0.1504. The change for HTG to MXN was 3.91.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1231.3980.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.5031.0420.58862.8740.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95910.56560.3430.6771.099

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

