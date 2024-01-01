Croatian kunas to Omani rials today

Convert HRK to OMR at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ر.ع.0.05484 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 HRK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05480.0548
Low0.05480.0548
Average0.05480.0548
Change0.01%0.01%
View full history

1 HRK to OMR stats

The performance of HRK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0548 and a 30 day low of 0.0548. This means the 30 day average was 0.0548. The change for HRK to OMR was 0.01.

The performance of HRK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0548 and a 90 day low of 0.0548. This means the 90 day average was 0.0548. The change for HRK to OMR was 0.01.

Track market ratesView HRK to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.41.3440.9481.5390.791.70218.153
1 CAD0.71410.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.968
1 SGD0.7441.04210.7061.1450.5881.26613.507
1 EUR1.0541.4761.41711.6220.8341.79519.141

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Omani Rial
1 HRK0.05484 OMR
5 HRK0.27420 OMR
10 HRK0.54839 OMR
20 HRK1.09678 OMR
50 HRK2.74196 OMR
100 HRK5.48392 OMR
250 HRK13.70980 OMR
500 HRK27.41960 OMR
1000 HRK54.83920 OMR
2000 HRK109.67840 OMR
5000 HRK274.19600 OMR
10000 HRK548.39200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Croatian Kuna
1 OMR18.23510 HRK
5 OMR91.17550 HRK
10 OMR182.35100 HRK
20 OMR364.70200 HRK
50 OMR911.75500 HRK
100 OMR1,823.51000 HRK
250 OMR4,558.77500 HRK
500 OMR9,117.55000 HRK
1000 OMR18,235.10000 HRK
2000 OMR36,470.20000 HRK
5000 OMR91,175.50000 HRK
10000 OMR182,351.00000 HRK