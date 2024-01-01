10 thousand Croatian kunas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert HRK to ILS at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ₪0.5326 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 HRK to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54150.5430
Low0.52880.5174
Average0.53440.5326
Change-1.24%0.77%
View full history

1 HRK to ILS stats

The performance of HRK to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5415 and a 30 day low of 0.5288. This means the 30 day average was 0.5344. The change for HRK to ILS was -1.24.

The performance of HRK to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5430 and a 90 day low of 0.5174. This means the 90 day average was 0.5326. The change for HRK to ILS was 0.77.

Track market ratesView HRK to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.718.117
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21512.951
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1440.5881.26613.491
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79419.115

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HRK0.53257 ILS
5 HRK2.66287 ILS
10 HRK5.32574 ILS
20 HRK10.65148 ILS
50 HRK26.62870 ILS
100 HRK53.25740 ILS
250 HRK133.14350 ILS
500 HRK266.28700 ILS
1000 HRK532.57400 ILS
2000 HRK1,065.14800 ILS
5000 HRK2,662.87000 ILS
10000 HRK5,325.74000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Croatian Kuna
1 ILS1.87767 HRK
5 ILS9.38835 HRK
10 ILS18.77670 HRK
20 ILS37.55340 HRK
50 ILS93.88350 HRK
100 ILS187.76700 HRK
250 ILS469.41750 HRK
500 ILS938.83500 HRK
1000 ILS1,877.67000 HRK
2000 ILS3,755.34000 HRK
5000 ILS9,388.35000 HRK
10000 ILS18,776.70000 HRK