1 thousand Croatian kunas to British pounds sterling

Convert HRK to GBP at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = £0.1124 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
HRK to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 HRK to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11290.1129
Low0.10920.1061
Average0.11070.1090
Change2.49%3.39%
1 HRK to GBP stats

The performance of HRK to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1129 and a 30 day low of 0.1092. This means the 30 day average was 0.1107. The change for HRK to GBP was 2.49.

The performance of HRK to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1129 and a 90 day low of 0.1061. This means the 90 day average was 0.1090. The change for HRK to GBP was 3.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Croatian kunas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / British Pound Sterling
1 HRK0.11244 GBP
5 HRK0.56222 GBP
10 HRK1.12443 GBP
20 HRK2.24886 GBP
50 HRK5.62215 GBP
100 HRK11.24430 GBP
250 HRK28.11075 GBP
500 HRK56.22150 GBP
1000 HRK112.44300 GBP
2000 HRK224.88600 GBP
5000 HRK562.21500 GBP
10000 HRK1,124.43000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Croatian Kuna
1 GBP8.89337 HRK
5 GBP44.46685 HRK
10 GBP88.93370 HRK
20 GBP177.86740 HRK
50 GBP444.66850 HRK
100 GBP889.33700 HRK
250 GBP2,223.34250 HRK
500 GBP4,446.68500 HRK
1000 GBP8,893.37000 HRK
2000 GBP17,786.74000 HRK
5000 GBP44,466.85000 HRK
10000 GBP88,933.70000 HRK