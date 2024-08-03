2,000 British pounds sterling to Croatian kunas

2,000 gbp
17,979.80 hrk

£1.000 GBP = kn8.990 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
GBP to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.13359.1335
Low8.93418.7712
Average9.04378.9494
Change0.39%2.13%
1 GBP to HRK stats

The performance of GBP to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1335 and a 30 day low of 8.9341. This means the 30 day average was 9.0437. The change for GBP to HRK was 0.39.

The performance of GBP to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1335 and a 90 day low of 8.7712. This means the 90 day average was 8.9494. The change for GBP to HRK was 2.13.

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Croatian Kuna
1 GBP8.98990 HRK
5 GBP44.94950 HRK
10 GBP89.89900 HRK
20 GBP179.79800 HRK
50 GBP449.49500 HRK
100 GBP898.99000 HRK
250 GBP2,247.47500 HRK
500 GBP4,494.95000 HRK
1000 GBP8,989.90000 HRK
2000 GBP17,979.80000 HRK
5000 GBP44,949.50000 HRK
10000 GBP89,899.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / British Pound Sterling
1 HRK0.11124 GBP
5 HRK0.55618 GBP
10 HRK1.11236 GBP
20 HRK2.22472 GBP
50 HRK5.56180 GBP
100 HRK11.12360 GBP
250 HRK27.80900 GBP
500 HRK55.61800 GBP
1000 HRK111.23600 GBP
2000 HRK222.47200 GBP
5000 HRK556.18000 GBP
10000 HRK1,112.36000 GBP