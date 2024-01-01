2,000 Honduran lempiras to Guernsey pounds

Convert HNL to GGP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = £0.03124 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GGP
1 HNL to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03140.0314
Low0.03060.0300
Average0.03090.0307
Change1.10%1.50%
View full history

1 HNL to GGP stats

The performance of HNL to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0314 and a 30 day low of 0.0306. This means the 30 day average was 0.0309. The change for HNL to GGP was 1.10.

The performance of HNL to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0314 and a 90 day low of 0.0300. This means the 90 day average was 0.0307. The change for HNL to GGP was 1.50.

Track market ratesView HNL to GGP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.2221.4761.6210.93521.292
1 GBP1.211.269107.0571.7721.9451.12125.548
1 USD0.9460.788184.3861.3961.5340.88420.138
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Guernsey pound
1 HNL0.03124 GGP
5 HNL0.15622 GGP
10 HNL0.31243 GGP
20 HNL0.62486 GGP
50 HNL1.56215 GGP
100 HNL3.12430 GGP
250 HNL7.81075 GGP
500 HNL15.62150 GGP
1000 HNL31.24300 GGP
2000 HNL62.48600 GGP
5000 HNL156.21500 GGP
10000 HNL312.43000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Honduran Lempira
1 GGP32.00710 HNL
5 GGP160.03550 HNL
10 GGP320.07100 HNL
20 GGP640.14200 HNL
50 GGP1,600.35500 HNL
100 GGP3,200.71000 HNL
250 GGP8,001.77500 HNL
500 GGP16,003.55000 HNL
1000 GGP32,007.10000 HNL
2000 GGP64,014.20000 HNL
5000 GGP160,035.50000 HNL
10000 GGP320,071.00000 HNL