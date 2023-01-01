500 Guyanaese dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert GYD to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 gyd
1.88 jep

1.00000 GYD = 0.00377 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86481.096991.40961.491511.65820.960318.865
1 GBP1.1563411.2685105.711.724841.917611.1104321.8163
1 USD0.911650.788333183.33451.359751.511720.875517.1985
1 INR0.01093980.009459860.011999810.01631680.01814030.01050590.206379

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jersey pound
1 GYD0.00377 JEP
5 GYD0.01884 JEP
10 GYD0.03768 JEP
20 GYD0.07536 JEP
50 GYD0.18840 JEP
100 GYD0.37680 JEP
250 GYD0.94200 JEP
500 GYD1.88399 JEP
1000 GYD3.76798 JEP
2000 GYD7.53596 JEP
5000 GYD18.83990 JEP
10000 GYD37.67980 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JEP265.39400 GYD
5 JEP1326.97000 GYD
10 JEP2653.94000 GYD
20 JEP5307.88000 GYD
50 JEP13269.70000 GYD
100 JEP26539.40000 GYD
250 JEP66348.50000 GYD
500 JEP132697.00000 GYD
1000 JEP265394.00000 GYD
2000 JEP530788.00000 GYD
5000 JEP1326970.00000 GYD
10000 JEP2653940.00000 GYD