500 Jersey pounds to Guyanaese dollars

Convert JEP to GYD at the real exchange rate

500 jep
133,556 gyd

£1.000 JEP = GY$267.1 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High271.1180271.1180
Low266.0260261.4270
Average268.7673266.2666
Change-0.03%1.83%
View full history

1 JEP to GYD stats

The performance of JEP to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 271.1180 and a 30 day low of 266.0260. This means the 30 day average was 268.7673. The change for JEP to GYD was -0.03.

The performance of JEP to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 271.1180 and a 90 day low of 261.4270. This means the 90 day average was 266.2666. The change for JEP to GYD was 1.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JEP267.11200 GYD
5 JEP1,335.56000 GYD
10 JEP2,671.12000 GYD
20 JEP5,342.24000 GYD
50 JEP13,355.60000 GYD
100 JEP26,711.20000 GYD
250 JEP66,778.00000 GYD
500 JEP133,556.00000 GYD
1000 JEP267,112.00000 GYD
2000 JEP534,224.00000 GYD
5000 JEP1,335,560.00000 GYD
10000 JEP2,671,120.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jersey pound
1 GYD0.00374 JEP
5 GYD0.01872 JEP
10 GYD0.03744 JEP
20 GYD0.07487 JEP
50 GYD0.18719 JEP
100 GYD0.37437 JEP
250 GYD0.93594 JEP
500 GYD1.87187 JEP
1000 GYD3.74374 JEP
2000 GYD7.48748 JEP
5000 GYD18.71870 JEP
10000 GYD37.43740 JEP