1 Gambian dalasi to Ugandan shillings
Convert GMD to UGX at the real exchange rate
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ugandan Shilling
|1 GMD
|57.18640 UGX
|5 GMD
|285.93200 UGX
|10 GMD
|571.86400 UGX
|20 GMD
|1143.72800 UGX
|50 GMD
|2859.32000 UGX
|100 GMD
|5718.64000 UGX
|250 GMD
|14296.60000 UGX
|500 GMD
|28593.20000 UGX
|1000 GMD
|57186.40000 UGX
|2000 GMD
|114372.80000 UGX
|5000 GMD
|285932.00000 UGX
|10000 GMD
|571864.00000 UGX