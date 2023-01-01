5000 Gibraltar pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GIP to XOF at the real exchange rate

5,000 gip
3,788,175 xof

1.00000 GIP = 757.63500 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GIP to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046987.07591.433941.656880.962318.5249
1GBP1.153211.2073100.4171.653641.910741.1097321.3632
1USD0.95520.828295183.1751.36971.582650.919217.695
1INR0.01148420.009958460.012022810.01646770.0190280.01105140.212744

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GIP757.63500 XOF
5 GIP3788.17500 XOF
10 GIP7576.35000 XOF
20 GIP15152.70000 XOF
50 GIP37881.75000 XOF
100 GIP75763.50000 XOF
250 GIP189408.75000 XOF
500 GIP378817.50000 XOF
1000 GIP757635.00000 XOF
2000 GIP1515270.00000 XOF
5000 GIP3788175.00000 XOF
10000 GIP7576350.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Gibraltar Pound
1 XOF0.00132 GIP
5 XOF0.00660 GIP
10 XOF0.01320 GIP
20 XOF0.02640 GIP
50 XOF0.06599 GIP
100 XOF0.13199 GIP
250 XOF0.32997 GIP
500 XOF0.65995 GIP
1000 XOF1.31990 GIP
2000 XOF2.63980 GIP
5000 XOF6.59950 GIP
10000 XOF13.19900 GIP