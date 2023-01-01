20 Gibraltar pounds to Omani rials

Convert GIP to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 gip
9.405 omr

1.00000 GIP = 0.47027 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:36 UTC
GIP to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.046287.05171.434341.657610.9621518.5454
1GBP1.15311.20625100.3691.653771.911191.1093621.3825
1USD0.955850.829016183.20751.3711.584410.919717.7264
1INR0.01148740.009963230.012018110.01647690.01904170.01105310.213038

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Omani Rial
1 GIP0.47027 OMR
5 GIP2.35135 OMR
10 GIP4.70271 OMR
20 GIP9.40542 OMR
50 GIP23.51355 OMR
100 GIP47.02710 OMR
250 GIP117.56775 OMR
500 GIP235.13550 OMR
1000 GIP470.27100 OMR
2000 GIP940.54200 OMR
5000 GIP2351.35500 OMR
10000 GIP4702.71000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Gibraltar Pound
1 OMR2.12643 GIP
5 OMR10.63215 GIP
10 OMR21.26430 GIP
20 OMR42.52860 GIP
50 OMR106.32150 GIP
100 OMR212.64300 GIP
250 OMR531.60750 GIP
500 OMR1063.21500 GIP
1000 OMR2126.43000 GIP
2000 OMR4252.86000 GIP
5000 OMR10632.15000 GIP
10000 OMR21264.30000 GIP