1 Gibraltar pound to Jordanian dinars

Convert GIP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 gip
0.867 jod

1.00000 GIP = 0.86690 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:29 UTC
GIP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 GIP0.86690 JOD
5 GIP4.33449 JOD
10 GIP8.66899 JOD
20 GIP17.33798 JOD
50 GIP43.34495 JOD
100 GIP86.68990 JOD
250 GIP216.72475 JOD
500 GIP433.44950 JOD
1000 GIP866.89900 JOD
2000 GIP1733.79800 JOD
5000 GIP4334.49500 JOD
10000 GIP8668.99000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 JOD1.15354 GIP
5 JOD5.76770 GIP
10 JOD11.53540 GIP
20 JOD23.07080 GIP
50 JOD57.67700 GIP
100 JOD115.35400 GIP
250 JOD288.38500 GIP
500 JOD576.77000 GIP
1000 JOD1153.54000 GIP
2000 JOD2307.08000 GIP
5000 JOD5767.70000 GIP
10000 JOD11535.40000 GIP