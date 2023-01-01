1 Gibraltar pound to Canadian dollars

Convert GIP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 gip
1.68 cad

1.00000 GIP = 1.67517 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:1 UTC
GIP to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 GIP1.67517 CAD
5 GIP8.37585 CAD
10 GIP16.75170 CAD
20 GIP33.50340 CAD
50 GIP83.75850 CAD
100 GIP167.51700 CAD
250 GIP418.79250 CAD
500 GIP837.58500 CAD
1000 GIP1675.17000 CAD
2000 GIP3350.34000 CAD
5000 GIP8375.85000 CAD
10000 GIP16751.70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 CAD0.59696 GIP
5 CAD2.98478 GIP
10 CAD5.96956 GIP
20 CAD11.93912 GIP
50 CAD29.84780 GIP
100 CAD59.69560 GIP
250 CAD149.23900 GIP
500 CAD298.47800 GIP
1000 CAD596.95600 GIP
2000 CAD1193.91200 GIP
5000 CAD2984.78000 GIP
10000 CAD5969.56000 GIP