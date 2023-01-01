50 Ghanaian cedis to CFP francs

Convert GHS to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 ghs
506 xpf

1.00000 GHS = 10.12280 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0464587.06461.43391.655120.961818.5517
1GBP1.153211.20675100.4021.653551.908661.1091521.3935
1USD0.955650.828672183.21.370251.581650.9191517.7282
1INR0.01148570.009960.012019210.01646940.01901030.01104750.213079

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFP Franc
1 GHS10.12280 XPF
5 GHS50.61400 XPF
10 GHS101.22800 XPF
20 GHS202.45600 XPF
50 GHS506.14000 XPF
100 GHS1012.28000 XPF
250 GHS2530.70000 XPF
500 GHS5061.40000 XPF
1000 GHS10122.80000 XPF
2000 GHS20245.60000 XPF
5000 GHS50614.00000 XPF
10000 GHS101228.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XPF0.09879 GHS
5 XPF0.49394 GHS
10 XPF0.98787 GHS
20 XPF1.97574 GHS
50 XPF4.93935 GHS
100 XPF9.87871 GHS
250 XPF24.69678 GHS
500 XPF49.39355 GHS
1000 XPF98.78710 GHS
2000 XPF197.57420 GHS
5000 XPF493.93550 GHS
10000 XPF987.87100 GHS