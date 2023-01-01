1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Samoan talas

Convert GHS to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
245.58 wst

1.00000 GHS = 0.24557 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:39 UTC
GHS to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 WST
Mid market rate

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Samoan Tala
1 GHS0.24557 WST
5 GHS1.22788 WST
10 GHS2.45575 WST
20 GHS4.91150 WST
50 GHS12.27875 WST
100 GHS24.55750 WST
250 GHS61.39375 WST
500 GHS122.78750 WST
1000 GHS245.57500 WST
2000 GHS491.15000 WST
5000 GHS1227.87500 WST
10000 GHS2455.75000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ghanaian Cedi
1 WST4.07208 GHS
5 WST20.36040 GHS
10 WST40.72080 GHS
20 WST81.44160 GHS
50 WST203.60400 GHS
100 WST407.20800 GHS
250 WST1018.02000 GHS
500 WST2036.04000 GHS
1000 WST4072.08000 GHS
2000 WST8144.16000 GHS
5000 WST20360.40000 GHS
10000 WST40720.80000 GHS