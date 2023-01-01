50 Ghanaian cedis to Vietnamese dongs

Convert GHS to VND at the real exchange rate

50 ghs
108134 vnd

1.00000 GHS = 2162.68000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 VND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046487.07621.433781.654520.961818.5494
1GBP1.1532711.2068100.4241.653561.908141.1092121.3928
1USD0.955650.828638183.2151.37021.581150.9191517.7269
1INR0.01148420.009957790.012017110.01646580.01900080.01104550.213025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vietnamese Dong
1 GHS2162.68000 VND
5 GHS10813.40000 VND
10 GHS21626.80000 VND
20 GHS43253.60000 VND
50 GHS108134.00000 VND
100 GHS216268.00000 VND
250 GHS540670.00000 VND
500 GHS1081340.00000 VND
1000 GHS2162680.00000 VND
2000 GHS4325360.00000 VND
5000 GHS10813400.00000 VND
10000 GHS21626800.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ghanaian Cedi
1 VND0.00046 GHS
5 VND0.00231 GHS
10 VND0.00462 GHS
20 VND0.00925 GHS
50 VND0.02312 GHS
100 VND0.04624 GHS
250 VND0.11560 GHS
500 VND0.23120 GHS
1000 VND0.46239 GHS
2000 VND0.92478 GHS
5000 VND2.31195 GHS
10000 VND4.62390 GHS