100 Ghanaian cedis to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GHS to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
33.67 pen

1.00000 GHS = 0.33674 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.0468587.09581.433611.648970.9618518.5432
1GBP1.1537411.2079100.4951.654161.902651.1097221.3959
1USD0.955250.827883183.1981.369451.575180.918817.7133
1INR0.01148160.009950760.012019510.01646010.01893280.01104350.212905

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GHS0.33674 PEN
5 GHS1.68371 PEN
10 GHS3.36742 PEN
20 GHS6.73484 PEN
50 GHS16.83710 PEN
100 GHS33.67420 PEN
250 GHS84.18550 PEN
500 GHS168.37100 PEN
1000 GHS336.74200 PEN
2000 GHS673.48400 PEN
5000 GHS1683.71000 PEN
10000 GHS3367.42000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PEN2.96963 GHS
5 PEN14.84815 GHS
10 PEN29.69630 GHS
20 PEN59.39260 GHS
50 PEN148.48150 GHS
100 PEN296.96300 GHS
250 PEN742.40750 GHS
500 PEN1484.81500 GHS
1000 PEN2969.63000 GHS
2000 PEN5939.26000 GHS
5000 PEN14848.15000 GHS
10000 PEN29696.30000 GHS