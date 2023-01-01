1 Ghanaian cedi to Kuwaiti dinars

1.00000 GHS = 0.02743 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:16 UTC
GHS to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GHS0.02743 KWD
5 GHS0.13713 KWD
10 GHS0.27426 KWD
20 GHS0.54853 KWD
50 GHS1.37132 KWD
100 GHS2.74264 KWD
250 GHS6.85660 KWD
500 GHS13.71320 KWD
1000 GHS27.42640 KWD
2000 GHS54.85280 KWD
5000 GHS137.13200 KWD
10000 GHS274.26400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KWD36.46120 GHS
5 KWD182.30600 GHS
10 KWD364.61200 GHS
20 KWD729.22400 GHS
50 KWD1823.06000 GHS
100 KWD3646.12000 GHS
250 KWD9115.30000 GHS
500 KWD18230.60000 GHS
1000 KWD36461.20000 GHS
2000 KWD72922.40000 GHS
5000 KWD182306.00000 GHS
10000 KWD364612.00000 GHS