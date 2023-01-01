1 Ghanaian cedi to South Korean wons

Convert GHS to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
121 krw

1.00000 GHS = 120.74000 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046987.13141.433781.650220.962118.5437
1GBP1.1536711.20775100.5191.654071.903771.1099421.3929
1USD0.95520.827986183.2281.369551.576290.91917.713
1INR0.01147690.009948410.012015210.01645540.01893950.0110420.212825

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South Korean Won
1 GHS120.74000 KRW
5 GHS603.70000 KRW
10 GHS1207.40000 KRW
20 GHS2414.80000 KRW
50 GHS6037.00000 KRW
100 GHS12074.00000 KRW
250 GHS30185.00000 KRW
500 GHS60370.00000 KRW
1000 GHS120740.00000 KRW
2000 GHS241480.00000 KRW
5000 GHS603700.00000 KRW
10000 GHS1207400.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KRW0.00828 GHS
5 KRW0.04141 GHS
10 KRW0.08282 GHS
20 KRW0.16564 GHS
50 KRW0.41411 GHS
100 KRW0.82822 GHS
250 KRW2.07056 GHS
500 KRW4.14112 GHS
1000 KRW8.28224 GHS
2000 KRW16.56448 GHS
5000 KRW41.41120 GHS
10000 KRW82.82240 GHS