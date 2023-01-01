1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings

Convert GHS to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 ghs
13152 kes

1.00000 GHS = 13.15160 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:9 UTC
GHS to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.046887.12941.433751.650450.96218.5424
1GBP1.153611.2076100.5131.653991.903981.1097721.3907
1USD0.95530.828089183.2341.369651.576670.91917.7134
1INR0.01147720.009948920.012014310.01645540.01894260.01104120.212814

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS13.15160 KES
5 GHS65.75800 KES
10 GHS131.51600 KES
20 GHS263.03200 KES
50 GHS657.58000 KES
100 GHS1315.16000 KES
250 GHS3287.90000 KES
500 GHS6575.80000 KES
1000 GHS13151.60000 KES
2000 GHS26303.20000 KES
5000 GHS65758.00000 KES
10000 GHS131516.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0.07604 GHS
5 KES0.38018 GHS
10 KES0.76036 GHS
20 KES1.52073 GHS
50 KES3.80182 GHS
100 KES7.60364 GHS
250 KES19.00910 GHS
500 KES38.01820 GHS
1000 KES76.03640 GHS
2000 KES152.07280 GHS
5000 KES380.18200 GHS
10000 KES760.36400 GHS