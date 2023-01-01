5 Ghanaian cedis to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert GHS to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
6,917.35 idr

1.00000 GHS = 1383.47000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:59 UTC
GHS to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046787.13041.433771.650430.9618518.5465
1GBP1.1535411.20745100.5121.653971.903891.1095321.3948
1USD0.95540.828192183.2431.36981.576790.9189517.719
1INR0.0114770.009949080.01201310.01645540.0189420.01103940.212859

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GHS1383.47000 IDR
5 GHS6917.35000 IDR
10 GHS13834.70000 IDR
20 GHS27669.40000 IDR
50 GHS69173.50000 IDR
100 GHS138347.00000 IDR
250 GHS345867.50000 IDR
500 GHS691735.00000 IDR
1000 GHS1383470.00000 IDR
2000 GHS2766940.00000 IDR
5000 GHS6917350.00000 IDR
10000 GHS13834700.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ghanaian Cedi
1 IDR0.00072 GHS
5 IDR0.00361 GHS
10 IDR0.00723 GHS
20 IDR0.01446 GHS
50 IDR0.03614 GHS
100 IDR0.07228 GHS
250 IDR0.18071 GHS
500 IDR0.36141 GHS
1000 IDR0.72282 GHS
2000 IDR1.44564 GHS
5000 IDR3.61411 GHS
10000 IDR7.22822 GHS